'I don't want to hate my body but I don't feel like a goddess either'

Erynn Chambers has been practising body neutrality since she learned about it a few years ago. She recently spoke about it on a TikTok video and received over 52,000 likes.

Body neutrality encourages people to appreciate their body for what it can do rather than how it looks. Saying something factual about your body - such as "my arms give great hugs" - instead of commenting on its appearance - like "my arms look really fit" - can helps people love and appreciate their bodies.

