Covid families: The PM will not look us in the eye

A woman who lost her father to coronavirus has condemned Boris Johnson for refusing to meet a campaign group for bereaved families.

Fiona Kirton, who is a member of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said the prime minister "will not look us in the eye" and listen to their experiences.

She told BBC News: "Why does he not want to meet us? Does he just want to meet people who will smile sweetly and tell him he is doing a good job?

"That will not help to save lives".