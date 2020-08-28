The number of people claiming unemployment benefits has surged across the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. But often it's the most deprived areas that have been hit the hardest.

The north-east of England is the worst-affected region and Middlesbrough gym owner Mike Hind and his team have been delivering care packages to vulnerable people throughout the pandemic.

Correspondent: Ed Thomas

Camera: Stephen Fildes

Editing: Nick Woolley

Producer: Claire Kendall