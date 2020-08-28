Coronavirus unemployment: 'I felt worthless'
People living in local authorities in England which were suffering the highest levels of poverty before coronavirus are now facing the biggest rises in unemployment since the pandemic hit.
Julie from County Durham changed jobs just a week before lockdown - then found herself out of work and ineligible for the furlough scheme.
