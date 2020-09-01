This week marks the 75th anniversary of the official end of the Second World War, when Japan signed its deed of unconditional surrender. It ended six years of global conflict, which claimed the lives of more than 80 million people and changed the lives of hundreds of millions of others.

This week some of our colleagues at BBC News are relating their own families’ experiences in contributing to the people’s war effort. We start with Huw Edwards whose grandfather John Daniel Edwards was a merchant seaman, risking his life with thousands of others serving in the Atlantic Convoys.