The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber has been jailed for at least 55 years for the murders of 22 people.

Hashem Abedi helped his brother Salman to plan the atrocity that killed 22 men, women and children and injured hundreds more on 22 May 2017.

Figen and Stuart Murray, the mother and stepfather of Martyn Hett, one of those who died in the attack, welcomed the sentence.