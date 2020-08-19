A man who was filmed apparently being choked by a police officer during his arrest following reports to police of a disturbance has told the BBC he believed he was going to die.

A video of the arrest, shared on social media, shows Hassan Ahmed being held on the ground with an arm around his neck.

The 27-year-old, from Halifax, has since been released under investigation.

He says he was "complying... all the way" with the officer who was attempting to arrest him.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Osman Khan of West Yorkshire Police said: “We are aware of a video circulating showing the arrest of a man at Spring Hall Gardens, Halifax, on Sunday 16 August in relation to assault offences. We immediately reviewed the footage and looked into it as a matter of urgency to establish the full circumstances.

“We have reviewed the actions of the officers involved and a referral has been made to the Force’s Professional Standards Directorate. Our investigation remains ongoing and we have made a voluntarily referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

“The officer involved has been removed from frontline operational duties."

Read more:Halifax 'choke' video arrest man Hassan Ahmed feared for life