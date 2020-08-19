The former swimmer Harry Needs wants people to know that being bisexual isn't "a gateway to becoming gay" or about "being greedy".

The 28-year-old was married to two-time Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington. They split in 2016, but remain friends and continue to co-parent their five-year-old daughter, Summer.

Harry speaks about growing up knowing he was attracted to both sexes, his marriage to Becky, and having his first same-sex relationship.

Video by Jimmy Tam