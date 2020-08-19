Former swimmer Harry Needs on coming out as bisexual
The former swimmer Harry Needs wants people to know that being bisexual isn't "a gateway to becoming gay" or about "being greedy".
The 28-year-old was married to two-time Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington. They split in 2016, but remain friends and continue to co-parent their five-year-old daughter, Summer.
Harry speaks about growing up knowing he was attracted to both sexes, his marriage to Becky, and having his first same-sex relationship.
Video by Jimmy Tam
