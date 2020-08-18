'We saw the dog walker on the camera hitting Bella'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

RSPCA calls for more regulation in pet industry

Home footage has captured a dog walker hitting a pet in her care, as campaigners call for more regulation and licensing across the industry.

Not all local authorities require dog walkers, trainers and groomers to have qualifications and licences to operate, say the RSPCA, and this can lead to some animals being put at risk.

The BBC's Claire Jones reports on cases where people have caused dogs harm while hired to look after them.

  • 18 Aug 2020
Go to next video: How do you adopt a dog in lockdown?