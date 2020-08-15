Prince William honours VJ veterans

Media player
VJ Day: Prince William honours veterans in anniversary address
The Royal Family has led the UK's commemorations on the 75th anniversary of VJ Day - the day World War Two ended with Japan's surrender.
The Prince of Wales led a two-minute silence at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, as part of a service of remembrance.
Later, in a TV address, Prince William said the bravery and the sacrifice of war veterans would never be forgotten.
15 Aug 2020
