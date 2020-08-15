Media player
VJ Day: Prince Charles leads tributes on 75th anniversary
The Prince of Wales has led the UK's commemorations on the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.
He attended a service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, alongside the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
15 Aug 2020
