Growing up with a violent father
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Victoria Derbyshire: Growing up with a violent father

The BBC presenter was 16 when her family left their home - and with it the place she had witnessed violence her father's violence.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android

  • 17 Aug 2020