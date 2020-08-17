Victoria Derbyshire: Growing up with a violent father
How Coronavirus lockdown affected domestic abuse victims

BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire was 16 when her family left their home in Littleborough, near Rochdale - and with it the place she experienced violence at the hands of her father.

Thirty-five years on she returns to her childhood home to confront those memories and embarks on a journey to see how those living with domestic violence have been impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

In-depth research by Women's Aid for Panorama reveals the true scale and nature of domestic abuse under lockdown during the pandemic.

You can watch Panorama: Escaping my Abuser on Monday 17 August on BBC One at 19:30BST.

