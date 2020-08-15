WW2 Burma veteran recalls being left in jungle

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
VJ Day: Burma veteran recalls being left in jungle
John Hutchin, 95, fought with a special operations force, the Chindits, during the Burma campaign.
The veteran describes the harrowing moment when his force had to leave him behind.
-
15 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window