Code-breaking sisters on their secret WW2 work
World War Two code-breaking sisters on Official Secrets Act and wartime memories

Pat and Jean Owtram were both codebreakers during World War Two and signed the Official Secrets Act, agreeing not to talk about their crucial roles.

As a result they kept it from each other for 30 years.

They shared their story with BBC Breakfast.

  • 14 Aug 2020
