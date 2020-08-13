Why are we having so many thunderstorms?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why are we having so many thunderstorms?

BBC weather presenter Owain Wyn Evans explains why it's been so hot and stormy.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 13 Aug 2020