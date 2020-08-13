Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why are we having so many thunderstorms?
Across the UK we've seen dramatic thunderstorms and soaring temperatures, but why?
BBC weather presenter Owain Wyn Evans breaks it down.
-
13 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window