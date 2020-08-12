Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prime minister reacts to train derailment
Following the death of three people after a passenger train derailed in Aberdeenshire, Boris Johnson says it's important everyone works together to ensure "nothing like this happens again".
It is thought the train hit a landslide after heavy rain and thunderstorms which caused flooding and travel disruption across Scotland.
The prime minister said it would be a good idea to look at the impact of substantial rainfall on vulnerable infrastructure.
12 Aug 2020
