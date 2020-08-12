'They should pay for what they've done'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Father of Stephen Lawrence reacts to 'inactive' investigation
Neville Lawrence, the father of Stephen Lawrence who was murdered in 1993, has said he'll never give up fighting for 'full justice'.
The 18-year-old was killed in a racially motivated attack while waiting for a bus in Eltham, in south-east London.
Two men were jailed for the murder in 2012 although it is accepted others were involved.
Mr Lawrence was reacting after the Metropolitan Police said that all lines of inquiry have been exhausted and the investigation has now moved to an "inactive phase".
-
12 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-53751545/father-of-stephen-lawrence-reacts-to-inactive-investigationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window