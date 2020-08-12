'They should pay for what they've done'

Video

Neville Lawrence, the father of Stephen Lawrence who was murdered in 1993, has said he'll never give up fighting for 'full justice'.

The 18-year-old was killed in a racially motivated attack while waiting for a bus in Eltham, in south-east London.

Two men were jailed for the murder in 2012 although it is accepted others were involved.

Mr Lawrence was reacting after the Metropolitan Police said that all lines of inquiry have been exhausted and the investigation has now moved to an "inactive phase".