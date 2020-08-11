'Seems like people just realised racism exists'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Liverpool artists share experiences of racism
A group of artists and musicians in Liverpool tell us about their experiences of racism in the city today.
Nearly 40 years after the Toxteth riots, many in the black community say it is still suffering racial injustice in areas such as education and employment.
Now a Race Equality Taskforce has been set up in response to the killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Reporter: June Kelly, Home Affairs correspondent
-
11 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window