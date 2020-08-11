'Seems like people just realised racism exists'
Video

Liverpool artists share experiences of racism

A group of artists and musicians in Liverpool tell us about their experiences of racism in the city today.

Nearly 40 years after the Toxteth riots, many in the black community say it is still suffering racial injustice in areas such as education and employment.

Now a Race Equality Taskforce has been set up in response to the killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Reporter: June Kelly, Home Affairs correspondent

