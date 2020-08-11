‘Our young people don’t feel part of this society’

Media player
Tracey Gore leads new Liverpool Race Equality Taskforce
Tracey Gore is leading Liverpool’s new Race Equality Taskforce, which was set up in response to the killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Nearly 40 years after the Toxteth riots, many in the black community say it is still suffering racial injustice in areas such as education and employment.
Reporter: June Kelly, Home Affairs correspondent
11 Aug 2020
These are external links and will open in a new window