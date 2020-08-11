‘Things are different, I don’t think better’
Toxteth riots remembered nearly 40 years on

Nearly 40 years after the Toxteth riots, many in the black community say it is still suffering racial injustice in areas such as education and employment.

Joe, Stephen and Patrick all grew up in the area. They take us through their memories of the riots and share their thoughts on the level of racial equality in Liverpool today.

Reporter: June Kelly, Home Affairs correspondent

