BBC reporter speaks to migrants crossing Channel
More than 4,000 people have successfully crossed the Channel from France in small boats so far this year.
The BBC's reporter Simon Jones spoke to 20 migrants who were picked up by the Border Force on Monday.
It comes ahead of a meeting between British and French officials to discuss the crisis.
10 Aug 2020
