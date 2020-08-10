Would this reduce your phone use?

Video

A new project encouraging adults to communicate more with their kids and focus less on their smartphones has been launched, it includes sending them messages with parenting advice.

The guidance is part of a project to help parents communicate with young children linked to the BBC’s Tiny Happy People campaign and developed by a speech therapist for the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

But does it work? BBC correspondent Hywel Griffith has been to meet a family who have tried it out.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google.