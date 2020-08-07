'We want to fuel positive change'

Video

On 13 June 2020, Patrick, Lee, Chris and Jamaine went into central London to help mediate clashes between anti-racism protesters and counter-protesters.

A now iconic image was taken of Patrick lifting a counter-protester to safety. It quickly went viral around the world.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the men said they want to use their new-found platform for something positive.

The four men have now formed a collective called United to Change and Inspire (UTCAI) to fight racial inequality on a national scale.

