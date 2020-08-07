At sea with migrants crossing the Channel
UK immigration: At sea with migrants crossing the Channel

On Friday, Simon Jones, reporting for BBC Breakfast, encountered a small boat full of migrants who had succeeded in reaching UK waters.

They are some of hundreds of people who have attempted the crossing in recent days. The current weather is making conditions more favourable.

A total of 235 migrants were intercepted crossing the English Channel on Thursday, the Home Office confirmed - a record for a single day. MPs have launched an inquiry into the increase.

