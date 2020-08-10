'I was told I'd never walk again'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Keith Mason and fiancée go viral after inspirational posts

Keith Mason and Riona Kelly have been posting about her recovery and it's become a lockdown hit.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google.

  • 10 Aug 2020