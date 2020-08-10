Media player
Gay conversion therapy: ‘It made me feel broken’
Boris Johnson has pledged to ban so-called ‘Gay Conversion Therapy’. But organisations promoting the idea that sexuality can be changed argue their practices are ethical.
While at university, Gareth underwent therapy from a variety of groups over four years. Among those was Core Issues Trust, which says it helps people who have unwanted same-sex attractions.
Emma Vardy reports.
10 Aug 2020
