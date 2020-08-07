'Floating like a starfish saved my life'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Floating like a starfish saved my life'

How 10-year-old Ravi Saini survived for more than an hour after being swept out to sea.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google.

  • 07 Aug 2020