Keith Mason and fiancé go viral after inspirational posts
Riona Kelly was paralysed in 2015 after suffering a rare spinal stroke.
Her partner, and ex-rugby league star, Keith Mason has been posting about her recovery on social media from their home in West Yorkshire and they've become a lockdown hit.
Produced by Bella McShane
10 Aug 2020
