Ex rugby star and paralysed girlfriend go viral
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Keith Mason and fiancé go viral after inspirational posts

Riona Kelly was paralysed in 2015 after suffering a rare spinal stroke.

Her partner, and ex-rugby league star, Keith Mason has been posting about her recovery on social media from their home in West Yorkshire and they've become a lockdown hit.

Produced by Bella McShane

  • 10 Aug 2020
Go to next video: 'Walking is harder than playing the All Blacks'