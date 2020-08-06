PC Harper's mother campaigns for 'Andrew's Law'

Media player
PC Andrew Harper's mother campaigns for new law
The mother of PC Andrew Harper has joined his widow to campaign for "Andrew's Law" after his killers were convicted of manslaughter.
PC Harper, 28, died when he was dragged for more than a mile along a road by a car in August 2019.
Debbie Adlam told the BBC: "Andrew's Law is about going forward to protect other blue light services ...we've had to go through such a difficult case fighting for whether it's murder or manslaughter."
PC Harper's teenage killers were sentenced last Friday after being convicted of manslaughter.
06 Aug 2020
