Gay conversion therapy: ‘I was told I was broken’
Boris Johnson has pledged to ban so-called ‘Gay Conversion Therapy’. But organisations promoting the idea that sexuality can be changed argue their practices are ethical.

While at university, Gareth underwent therapy from a variety of groups over four years. Among those was Core Issues Trust, which says it helps people who have unwanted same-sex attractions. He spoke to Emma Vardy.

  • 06 Aug 2020
