Viral 'hero' launches project to help black men
Patrick Hutchinson: Viral 'hero' launches new project

On 13 June 2020, Patrick, Lee, Chris and Jamaine went into central London to help mediate clashes between anti-racism protesters and counter-protesters.

A now iconic image was taken of Patrick lifting a counter-protester to safety. It quickly went viral around the world.

Wanting to use their new found platform for something positive, the four men have now formed a new collective called United to Change and Inspire (UTCAI) to fight racial inequality on a national scale.

  • 07 Aug 2020
