Viral 'hero' launches project to help black men

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Patrick Hutchinson: Viral 'hero' launches new project
On 13 June 2020, Patrick, Lee, Chris and Jamaine went into central London to help mediate clashes between anti-racism protesters and counter-protesters.
A now iconic image was taken of Patrick lifting a counter-protester to safety. It quickly went viral around the world.
Wanting to use their new found platform for something positive, the four men have now formed a new collective called United to Change and Inspire (UTCAI) to fight racial inequality on a national scale.
07 Aug 2020
