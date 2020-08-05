‘Don’t we owe these children a duty of care?’

Video

Thousands of children were taken from their homes by their parents to join Islamic State group’s self-proclaimed caliphate. Those that survived are now stranded in Kurdish run camps in Syria. A British woman with three grandchildren in those camps wants them to be able to leave the camps. Charleen Jack-Henry was sent a voice message from the camps from her grandchildren, and says the camps are ‘no place’ for children

