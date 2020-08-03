Thousands of vines and not enough staff...
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Would you volunteer in a vineyard?

When Covid-19 hit, Isle of Wight vineyard owners Russ and Phillipa were left with no staff and 11,000 vines to prune. But a social media plea had some surprising results.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google.

  • 03 Aug 2020