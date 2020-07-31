Saving Whaley Bridge was 'touch and go'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Whaley Bridge dam: Saving the town was 'touch and go'
It's 12 months since a collapsed dam in Derbyshire threatened to sweep away the town of Whaley Bridge.
People involved in the rescue effort described to us their sense of pride in working together to prevent disaster.
Read more: Whaley Bridge: Temporary dam repairs nearly complete
-
31 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window