Saving Whaley Bridge was 'touch and go'
Whaley Bridge dam: Saving the town was 'touch and go'

It's 12 months since a collapsed dam in Derbyshire threatened to sweep away the town of Whaley Bridge.

People involved in the rescue effort described to us their sense of pride in working together to prevent disaster.

  • 31 Jul 2020
