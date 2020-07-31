Media player
Chris Whitty on lockdown easing: 'We have probably reached limit of what we can do'
England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty has said that the easing of lockdown restrictions has "probably reached near the limit of what we can do", if coronavirus is to be kept under control.
Speaking at Friday's Downing Street news conference with PM Boris Johnson, he said that opening up schools for all pupils in September was an "absolute priority for the welfare of children".
31 Jul 2020
