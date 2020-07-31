Hancock on new local lockdown restrictions

Media player
Coronavirus: Matt Hancock on new lockdown in parts of northern England
Health Secretary Matt Hancock explains what households can and can't do in areas of northern England that have been put under new lockdown restrictions.
Read more: Visiting people at home banned in parts of England
31 Jul 2020
