Hancock on new local lockdown restrictions
Coronavirus: Matt Hancock on new lockdown in parts of northern England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock explains what households can and can't do in areas of northern England that have been put under new lockdown restrictions.

Read more: Visiting people at home banned in parts of England

  • 31 Jul 2020
