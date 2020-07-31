Hancock appears to contradict new lockdown rules

Video

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has appeared to contradict the government's new lockdown restrictions for parts of northern England.

He was asked on BBC Breakfast whether a household under the new restrictions could meet another household outside of the affected regions.

Later on, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said it was for the government to "clear up some of this confusion" over the rules that came into force at midnight.

