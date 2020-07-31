Media player
Boris Johnson postpones planned lockdown easing in England
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that plans to ease certain lockdown measures in England from 1 August have been postponed.
He said that venues such as casinos, bowling alleys and skating rinks must remain closed for at least another fortnight.
31 Jul 2020
