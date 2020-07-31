PM postpones planned lockdown easing in England
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson postpones planned lockdown easing in England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that plans to ease certain lockdown measures in England from 1 August have been postponed.

He said that venues such as casinos, bowling alleys and skating rinks must remain closed for at least another fortnight.

  • 31 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Hancock on new local lockdown restrictions