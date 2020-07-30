'We can't keep living like this'
Racist attack victim: 'We can't keep living like this'

An NHS worker has described his trauma after a car was "used as a weapon" in a racially-aggravated attack, calling on the government to to address racial divisions.

The 21-year-old, who does not want to be named, was hit by a car in Horfield, Bristol, on 22 July.

"You shouldn't be having to look over your shoulder all the time," he said.

"It's a horrific situation to be in."

