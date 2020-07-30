Media player
Lockdown tightened in parts of northern England
Separate households will not be allowed to meet indoors in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire from midnight on Thursday.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock explains why he came to the decision to tighten restrictions in some parts of the country.
30 Jul 2020
