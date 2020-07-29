Media player
Heathrow CEO: 'We need to test and learn'
The UK government has been looking at the merits and risks of test-on-arrival checks for travellers.
At the moment, it says it has no plans to introduce testing at airports, saying it is not just logistically difficult but risks missing some cases of coronavirus.
The CEO of Heathrow Airport John Holland-Kaye has told the BBC more needs to be done on quarantine restrictions:
"We should be looking for ways to allow people to come to this country, but do it in a way that keeps people safe".
29 Jul 2020
These are external links and will open in a new window