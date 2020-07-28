Johnson: 'Signs of a second wave' in Europe

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Johnson says signs of a second wave showing in Europe
The Prime Minister has defended the decision to make travellers returning from Spain quarantine for 14-days.
People returning from to the UK from a country not on the government list can be fined up to £1,000 if they do not isolate at a registered address.
-
28 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-53568967/coronavirus-johnson-says-signs-of-a-second-wave-showing-in-europeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window