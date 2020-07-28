Johnson: 'Signs of a second wave' in Europe
Coronavirus: Johnson says signs of a second wave showing in Europe

The Prime Minister has defended the decision to make travellers returning from Spain quarantine for 14-days.

People returning from to the UK from a country not on the government list can be fined up to £1,000 if they do not isolate at a registered address.

  • 28 Jul 2020
