'Lockdown saved me from life on the streets'

Video

Simon had been sleeping rough in shop doorways in Manchester for three years when the coronavirus pandemic reached the UK.

After the government released emergency funding to get people sleeping rough off the streets during lockdown, Simon was offered an en suite room at the Holiday Inn.

He says the opportunity has given him a chance to get off the streets for good.

But as we come out of lockdown, what will happen to people like Simon?

Producer: Simon Maybin

Filmed and edited by: Eleanor Layhe