St Bernard dog back home after mountain rescue

Daisy the St Bernard dog back home after Scafell Pike mountain rescue
A St Bernard dog that had to be rescued from England's highest mountain has fully recovered and is back home with her owners.
Daisy collapsed while descending Scafell Pike on Friday. She had shown signs of pain in her rear legs and had refused to move.
Members of the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team had to intervene and carried her down on a stretcher.
St Bernards are usually the ones helping with such missions - they were originally bred to rescue people in the Italian and Swiss Alps.
27 Jul 2020
