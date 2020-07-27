Media player
Emma Barnett: Why Wiley's anti-Semitic tweets 'burn deep'
Rapper Wiley's Twitter account has been temporarily locked while Instagram said it had deleted some of his content, after a long series of posts on both platforms on Friday and Saturday.
5 Live's Emma Barnett, whose grandmother escaped the from the Nazis in Austria, spoke out about the rapper's anti-Semitic views on her radio programme.
She said the rapper's words "burn deep, are deeply dispiriting and play on a very well hidden fear a lot of Jewish people have – that some day anti-Semitism will rise up once more".
27 Jul 2020
