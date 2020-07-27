How does the Spain travel quarantine affect me?

Video

With sudden new quarantine rules meaning travellers returning to the UK from Spain will have to quarantine for 14 days, many are asking how this will affect them.

Its removal from the list of exempt countries follows "a significant change over the last week in both the level and pace" of coronavirus cases, the government said.

Employment lawyer and partner at Freeths, Kevin Poulter, chair of ABTA, Alistair Rowland, and group editor of Trade Travel Gazette, Pippa Jacks, all share their expert advice on how this change will impact holidaymakers.