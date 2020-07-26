Raab: Workers 'ought to be treated sympathetically'
Raab: Workers 'ought to be treated sympathetically'

The foreign secretary says he expects employers to "respect" the actions of staff who now need to quarantine.

Dominic Raab was speaking after the UK changed its coronavirus travel rules on Saturday, meaning people arriving from Spain will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

  • 26 Jul 2020
