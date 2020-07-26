Media player
'Everyone is panicking'
Travellers about to return to the UK from Madrid Airport have spoken of their frustration over having to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival.
The new travel rules were announced on Saturday following a spike in coronavirus cases in Spain,
Read more: Travellers arriving from Spain told to quarantine
26 Jul 2020
